Hildenberger was optioned to the Mets' alternate training site Thursday.
Hildenberger struggled mightily in Thursday's blowout loss to the Cubs and gave up four runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two in 1.1 innings. As a result, the right-hander will be sent to alternate camp to sort things out after right-hander Sean Reid-Foley was recalled in a corresponding move.
