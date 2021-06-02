May (2-2) blew an extra-inning save and was tagged with the loss Tuesday against Arizona after giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk in one-third of an inning.

May entered the game in the bottom of the 10th inning with a one-run lead, but he was woeful on the mound and ultimately let the game slip away when Josh Reddick connected on a walkoff two-run double. May might not have too many save changes going forward based on his performances, as he's gone 1-for-3 in save chances so far.