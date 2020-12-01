May agreed to a contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Among pitchers who threw at least 10 innings last season, May ranked 11th in K-BB% (32.3) while also logging a 3.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in his final year with the Twins. He has a 3.19 ERA since returning from Tommy John surgery in 2018. May joins a Mets bullpen that already features righties Edwin Diaz, Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia, Miguel Castro and sometimes Seth Lugo, so it's not clear if he will be the go-to setup man for Diaz to start the season, but he is good enough from a skills standpoint that he should get plenty of high-leverage chances.