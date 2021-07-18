May allowed a walk and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 7-6 win over Pittsburgh.

Edwin Diaz yielded a walkoff grand slam in Saturday's contest, and May got the nod for a save chance Sunday. May did well to lock down his second save this season, and he's posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB through 34.2 innings. He's also collected seven holds and two blown saves in 37 appearances. With Diaz shaky around the All-Star break, there may be chances for the likes of May or Seth Lugo to receive more ninth-inning duties from manager Luis Rojas going forward.