May said Tuesday that he doesn't think he'll require a stint on the 10-day injured list after an MRI on his arm revealed a "very, very low-grade triceps strain," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets will stay away from May for the remaining two games of its series in Philadelphia, but he appears to have steered clear of any major damage after experiencing arm fatigue during his appearance in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies. After getting a couple days of rest and anti-inflammatory treatment to address the injury, May will be re-evaluated on Thursday's off day. Assuming he shows the desired improvement, he should be available for this weekend's home series versus the Diamondbacks.