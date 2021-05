May pitched a perfect eighth inning while striking out two to secure a hold in the win against the Cardinals on Thursday.

May has been near perfect this season. He has a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 innings and his only earned runs allowed came in his first appearance this season. Edwin Diaz has been inconsistent and banged up at times, which could lead to May receiving some save opportunities in the future. The 31-year-old is the most consistent pitcher in the Mets bullpen so far this season.