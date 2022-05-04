May (triceps) was diagnosed Wednesday with a stress reaction on the lower portion of his humerus and will be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

May's triceps injury first surfaced during an April 11 appearance against the Phillies, but he missed only a few days before he was made available out of the bullpen. However, after giving up six earned runs in 6.1 innings over his subsequent six relief appearances, May acknowledged earlier this week that his triceps had still been bothering him. The Mets placed him on the 15-day injured list Tuesday and sent him in for an MRI, which revealed the stress reaction. Since he'll need additional time to build up his arm once he's cleared to throw again, May won't realistically make his return from the IL until at least mid-to-late June.