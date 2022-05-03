May is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right arm Tuesday after struggling in his appearance Monday night against Atlanta, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. He gave up two runs on two hits and one walk in one inning.

May has given up two runs in three of his last four outings, and he stated after Monday's game that his right triceps continues to impact his pitching mechanics, per Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. He'll be considered day-to-day until his imaging results are evaluated by the team medical staff.