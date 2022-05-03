The Mets placed May on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right triceps inflammation, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

May was initially diagnosed with a low-grade triceps strain following his May 11 appearance against the Phillies, but after a few days of recovery time, he returned to action and avoided a trip to the IL. However, after May let in two runs in Monday's loss to Atlanta to bring his season ERA up to 8.64, he acknowledged that he had still been battling the triceps injury. The fact that the Mets are characterizing his latest triceps-related setback as inflammation rather than a strain bodes well for his chances of avoiding a long-term absence, but May will still have to miss at least the next two-plus weeks. New York called up Adonis Medina from Triple-A Syracuse to fill May's spot in the bullpen.