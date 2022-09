May was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets didn't note which injured list May landed on, nor did they note the reason for his absence, matching the pattern teams have used throughout the season when players have hit the COVID-19 injured list. It's unclear if he's tested positive for the virus himself, so it's unclear when he's expected to return. Bryce Montes de Oca was called up to take his place on the roster.