May struck out one while recording the final two outs of the 11th inning in Monday's 15-11 win over the Reds, picking up his third save of the season.

Edwin Diaz blew the save in the ninth and has failed to convert his last three chances, and that's opened the door for May to notch saves in his last two appearances. The former Twin has only been scored upon once in his last 14 games, posting a 1.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB in 13.2 innings over that stretch, and while Seth Lugo could also factor into the late-inning mix if the Mets make a change at closer, May figures to get the first shot at replacing Diaz.