May recorded his first save of the season in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning to secure a 3-1 win over the Giants.

In the matinee, Edwin Diaz worked the ninth inning with the score tied 4-4 while Seth Lugo handled the eighth and Adam Ottavino the 10th, leaving closing duties in May's hands for the nightcap. May stumbled out of the gate to begin the season but has now delivered two straight clean appearances, leaving him with a 4.50 ERA and 2:1 K:BB through four innings, but he's still looking for his first win or hold.