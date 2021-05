May pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing just one hit to secure the save in Mets' win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

May picked up his first save of the 2021 campaign in his first opportunity with Edwin Diaz unavailable. May hasn't allowed any runs since his first appearance this season. Diaz is the normal closer, but May has been more consistent with a 1.46 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP in 12.1 innings. He serves as the setup man, but could be in line for more future saves down the road.