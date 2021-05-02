May (2-1) gave up a hit in a scoreless eighth inning Saturday to get credit for the win in a 5-4 victory over the Phillies.

The right-hander kicked off his namesake month in style, as he needed only 12 pitches (eight strikes) to retire the heart of the Philly order, and May was rewarded with the win when Michael Conforto launched a game-winning solo shot in the top of the ninth. May has been as advertised after signing a two-year deal in the offseason to help solidify the Mets' bullpen, and he sports a 2.16 ERA and 13:2 K:BB through his first 8.1 innings with the club.