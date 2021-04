May struck out two in a perfect eighth inning during Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Entering the game with New York down 2-1, May fanned Bobby Dalbec and Franchy Cordero to prevent Boston from extending its lead. The right-hander took the loss in a shaky season debut but hasn't given up an earned run since, posting a 9:1 K:BB over his last six innings to lower his ERA to 2.84. Should anything happen to Edwin Diaz, May is the most likely candidate to step into the closer role for the Mets.