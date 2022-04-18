May (triceps) worked around a hit and struck out a batter in a scoreless inning Saturday in the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

May was diagnosed with a minor right triceps strain coming out of his second relief appearance of the season last Monday in Philadelphia, but he was out of commission for only a few days before the Mets made him available out of the bullpen. The right-hander's clean outing Saturday suggests that manager Buck Showalter won't have much hesitation about using him in a setup role moving forward.