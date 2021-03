May has posted a 3.60 ERA and 5:1 K:BB through five Grapefruit League innings so far this spring.

The right-hander has looked good in the exhibition schedule to begin his tenure with the Mets. Dellin Betances and Jeurys Familia have both struggled through the early part of March, and with Seth Lugo (elbow) expected to begin the season on the IL, May figures to be the team's primary setup man in front of closer Edwin Diaz.