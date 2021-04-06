May (0-1) was saddled with the loss Monday as the Mets fell 5-3 to the Phillies, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk over only one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Entrusted with a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning in his first appearance for the Mets, May fanned Adam Haseley to begin the frame before loading the bases on two singles and a walk. The right-hander then gave way to Aaron Loup, who plunked Bryce Harper to bring home Philly's first run and get things rolling on yet another bullpen collapse that cost Jacob deGrom a win. May was expected to solidify the Mets' setup crew after posting a 3.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 over the prior three seasons for the Twins, but his tenure with his new club is off to an inauspicious start.