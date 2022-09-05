Williams tossed 4.1 innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Nationals, striking out three while allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks.

Williams made his first appearance since Aug. 20, when he picked up a spot start in a doubleheader game in Philadelphia. The Mets have since condensed their rotation to five men and also returned Carlos Carrasco from the injured list Sunday, though he only gave them 2.2 innings Sunday before Williams was summoned in long relief. Looking ahead, expect most of Williams' opportunities to come in mop-up scenarios out of the bullpen.