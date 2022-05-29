Williams will start Tuesday's game against the Nationals at Citi Field, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
After making a spot start May 21 in Colorado, Williams made his most recent appearance out of the bullpen Wednesday in San Francisco. With starter Thomas Szapucki getting tagged for nine earned runs over 1.1 innings before exiting that contest, Williams ended up saving the bullpen by striking out five over 3.2 scoreless frames. He tossed 53 pitches in that outing and should be reasonably stretched out as he slots back into the rotation for what should be a two-start week. Williams' second turn is expected to come next Sunday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.
