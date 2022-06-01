Williams (1-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 10-0 rout of the Nationals, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings while striking out one.

The right-hander wasn't dominant, but he didn't give up much hard contact as all three hits off him were singles, and the Mets' offense did the rest. Williams also lasted five innings for the first time in four starts and nine appearances this season, giving him a rosier fantasy outlook if he can continue to last long enough to qualify for wins while acting as a stopgap in New York's injury-plagued rotation. He'll take a 3.58 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 27.2 innings into his next outing.