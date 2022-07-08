Williams (2-5) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out seven across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Marlins.

Williams made his second consecutive turn through the rotation in place of Chris Bassitt (illness). Williams was excellent, as he allowed only one extra-base hit and also struck out a season-best seven hitters. Despite the strong outing, he's likely to return to the bullpen for the time being as Bassitt will be activated from the COVID-19 injured list prior to starting Friday.