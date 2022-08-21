Williams allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three across four scoreless innings in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Williams was forced into the rotation due to the doubleheader and also because Taijuan Walker (back) and Carlos Carrasco (oblique) are both unavailable. Williams has pitched primarily out of the bullpen this season and wasn't fully stretched out, causing the short outing. However, he was effective while he remained on the mound, holding the Phillies without an extra-base hit. If Walker can return for a start Tuesday as currently projected, Williams will likely shift back to the bullpen.