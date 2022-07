Williams is scheduled to start Thursday's series opener with the Marlins in New York.

Chris Bassitt (illness) won't be ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list until the weekend at the soonest, so Williams will pick up a second turn through the rotation as a result. Williams most recently made his seventh start of the season Saturday against the Rangers, lasting just 3.2 innings while surrendering five earned runs on five hits and one walk.