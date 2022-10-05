Williams is listed as the Mets' starting pitcher Wednesday against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Ace Jacob deGrom (finger) would have been in line to start the regular-season finale if the National League East title was at stake, but Atlanta officially clinched the division crown with a win Tuesday over the Marlins. As a result, the Mets will save deGrom for Game 1 of their wild-card round series with the Padres on Friday and instead have Williams eat innings in what will essentially be a bullpen day Wednesday. Williams hasn't made a relief appearance since Sept. 27 and should be capable of providing the Mets with a decent amount of length.