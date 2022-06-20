The Mets list Williams as their starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Houston, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Williams has made his last two appearances as a reliever, but with Tylor Megill (shoulder) recently returning to the injured list, the Mets will need Williams to step back in the rotation this week. After he makes his sixth start of the season Tuesday, Williams could be headed back to the bullpen. Max Scherzer (oblique) is scheduled to make a rehab start at Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday, and if all goes well, he would be in line to return from the IL to replace Williams in the rotation on Sunday in Miami.