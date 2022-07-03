Williams (1-5) took the loss against Texas on Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 3.2 innings.

Williams started on short notice after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday. The spot start wasn't entirely new for Williams -- he has been the opener for seven of his 15 appearances on the campaign -- but it may have contributed to the poor outing. Of the five hits Williams gave up, four went for extra bases, including three that left the park. Prior to Saturday, the veteran right-hander hadn't given up more than two long balls in any outing. He now has a 4.34 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 45.2 innings this season.