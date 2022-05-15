Manager Buck Showalter said Williams is likely to start Monday's game against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander last pitched Wednesday and covered 3.2 frames in long relief, and he'll make a spot start Monday after originally-scheduled starter Tylor Megill (biceps) was placed on the injured list. Williams threw 51 pitches during that outing, so he'll likely need to be efficient to have a chance of sticking around for the necessary five innings to potentially pick up a win.