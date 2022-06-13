Williams isn't listed among the Mets' starting pitchers for their upcoming three-game series against the Brewers, suggesting he's been moved to a bullpen role, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Due to an off day last Thursday along with Tylor Megill's return from the injured list, the Mets got by with a four-man rotation last week that didn't include either Williams or David Peterson. Both pitchers appeared out of the bullpen during the Mets' three-game weekend series against the Angels, with Williams working in Saturday's 11-6 loss and tossing 0.2 scoreless innings. The Mets will transition back to a five-man rotation this week, but with Peterson set to take the hill Wednesday, Williams looks like he'll maintain a spot in the bullpen as a long-relief option moving forward.