Williams wasn't included on the Mets' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Friday, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports.

Williams delivered a quality start in the regular-season finale but unsurprisingly won't be in the rotation for the wild-card round. The 30-year-old had a 3.21 ERA and 84:23 K:BB over 89.2 innings this year and could receive roster consideration in later rounds as both a starter and long-relief option should the Mets advance.