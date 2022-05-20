Williams will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Williams made his second start of the season Tuesday and threw 65 pitches over four scoreless frames, and he'll take the mound again Saturday on three days rest. The 30-year-old should remain in the Mets' starting rotation for the foreseeable future given the injuries to Jacob deGrom (shoulder), Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps).