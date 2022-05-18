Williams gave up four hits across four scoreless innings but didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Making his second start of the season, Williams baffled the Cards over 65 pitches (46 strikes) but wasn't stretched out enough to earn a win for his efforts in a 3-1 victory. With Tylor Megill (biceps) on the injured list, Williams figured to hang onto a rotation spot for a while, but his track record suggests he'll be volatile in that role.