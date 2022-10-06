Williams (3-5) earned the win Wednesday against the Nationals. He allowed two runs on six hits while striking out six over six innings.

Williams didn't officially make the start, but he did handle the majority of the workload on Wednesday after replacing Mychal Givens to begin the second inning. The right-hander retired the first 10 batters he faced before allowing a one-out single to Cesar Hernandez in the fifth, who then came in to score on a homer from Alex Call on the very next pitch. Williams would only allow two more batters to reach base over his final two innings. He has not allowed more than two runs in any appearance since July 2, carrying a 2.83 ERA with 45 strikeouts to only 10 walks over that stretch.