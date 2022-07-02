Williams will start Saturday against the Rangers, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Williams has filled a swingman role this season, starting six games and relieving in eight more. He pitched in relief in his most recent outing Tuesday against the Astros, throwing 2.1 frames, but he's needed in the rotation again after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list.
