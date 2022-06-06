Williams didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 5-4 win against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five innings.

Williams calmed down after surrendering a two-run Trea Turner home run in the first inning to keep Los Angeles off the board while excelling with five whiffs in five innings. The 30-year-old has now limited the damage to two runs or fewer in five of his last six appearances, dropping his ERA from 8.59 to 3.58. Williams is scheduled to pitch again next weekend against the Angels.