Williams (0-3) took the loss during Saturday's 11-3 defeat at the hands of the Rockies, allowing four runs on three hits with two strikeouts in four innings.

Williams served up two-run homers in the first and second innings to fall behind early and New York wasn't able to recover. The 30-year-old fired 32 of 52 pitches for strikes with only two of the swinging variety, and Williams should stick around the rotation despite the mediocre performance as New York deals with multiple injuries to starters.