Kelly agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

After splitting time with the Phillies and Mets in 2017, Kelly will return to New York for the upcoming season. His ability to play both the infield and outfield is valuable to the club, but he offers little fantasy value coming off a 2017 season in which he hit .191/.257/.337 over 70 games.