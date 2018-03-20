Mets' Ty Kelly: Reassigned to minors camp
The Mets reassigned Kelly to their minor-league camp Tuesday.
Kelly amassed 105 plate appearances with the Mets and Phillies last season, but with Wilmer Flores and Jose Reyes earmarked for utility infield roles, the 29-year-old was a long shot to crack the Opening Day roster. He'll instead serve as organizational depth at Triple-A Las Vegas to open the 2018 season.
