Mets' Ty Kelly: Returns to big club
The Mets purchased Kelly's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Tuesday's game against the Braves, MLB.com reports.
Kelly didn't appear in Tuesday's contest and remains out of the lineup for the series finale Wednesday. The 29-year-old switch hitter is expected to serve in a utility role during his time with the Mets and doesn't project to receive many at-bats.
