Mets' Tyler Bashlor: Added to 40-man roster

Bashlor was added to the Mets' 40-man roster Monday.

The move protects Bashlor from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. He emerged as a potential late-inning arm last season, compiling a combined 3.44 ERA, 84 strikeouts and 13 saves in 46 appearances (49.2 innings) between High-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton. Like most power arms, he still walks a few too many batters (5.0 BB/9), but if he's able to improve his control, he has the makings of a future closer and could make it to the majors relatively quickly.