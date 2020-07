Bashlor was recalled by the Mets on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bashlor was left off the Mets' initial 30-man roster, but he'll take the place of Corey Oswalt in the bullpen after he was optioned after Sunday's contest. Bashlor made 24 appearances for the Mets last season, posting a 6.95 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with three blown saves over 22 innings. Given the right-hander's struggles in past major-league experiences, he's likely to pitch mainly in lower-leverage situations.