The Mets optioned Bashlor to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

New York protected the 24-year-old from the Rule 5 draft this winter after he racked up 84 strikeouts and posted a 3.44 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 49.2 innings between High-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton. Surprisingly, Bashlor's best work came in the Eastern League, with the right-hander tossing 14.2 scoreless frames and notching a 23:4 K:BB. Bashlor's strong finish to the past season could result in only a brief stay at Binghamton if the Mets aren't ready to test him at Triple-A Las Vegas to begin the upcoming campaign.