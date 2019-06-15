Bashlor was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse following Friday's game against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Bashlor was with the big club for Friday's games as the 26th man, but he'll remain with the team after Hector Santiago was designated for assignment. Bashlor owns a 5.40 ERA with 12 punchouts over 11.2 innings this season in the big leagues.