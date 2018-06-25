Bashlor was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Ehalt mentioned Craig Kimbrel as a comparison for Bashlor, and while it's understood that he won't be quite that good, that provides an idea of what type of pitcher Bashlor could be, given his size (6-foot, 195 pounds), handedness (righty) and stuff. He posted a 2.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB in 24 innings at Triple-A.