Bashlor (0-3) allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning to take the loss in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks.

Bashlor came on in the 11th inning and promptly imploded for his second loss in as many appearances. Bashlor owns a 5.56 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 12 appearances this season, and has also blown three saves. He's allowed six runs in his last 1.2 innings.