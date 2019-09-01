Bashlor was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

Bashlor struggled with a 7.16 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over 16.1 major-league innings this season, but he'll rejoin the Mets as rosters expand Sunday. The 26-year-old fared much better at Syracuse with a 3.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 37 frames.

