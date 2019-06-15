Bashlor was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

The Mets shuffled things around in their bullpen, designating Hector Santiago for assignment, optioning Tim Peterson and returning Bashlor to the minors after acquiring Brooks Pounders via trade from Cleveland. Bashlor has struggled at both levels this season (6.14 ERA, 1.76 WHIP at Triple-A) and could be a DFA candidate the next time the Mets need a 40-man spot.

