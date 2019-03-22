Bashlor was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Bashlor spent the second half of last season in the majors and compiled a 4.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 32 innings. The 25-year-old allowed six runs on 15 hits over 10.2 spring innings as he returns to Triple-A to begin the season.

