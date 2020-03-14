Mets' Tyler Bashlor: Serving up taters this spring
Bashlor has given up 11 hits including three home runs in 4.2 innings this spring, leading to an 11.57 ERA and 2.57 WHIP.
The 26-year-old came into camp hoping to win a spot in the big-league bullpen, but Bashlor's performance prior to the league shutdown seemed to be earning him a ticket back to Triple-A Syracuse instead. He'll likely provide the Mets with relief depth during the season.
