Bashlor has given up 11 hits including three home runs in 4.2 innings this spring, leading to an 11.57 ERA and 2.57 WHIP.

The 26-year-old came into camp hoping to win a spot in the big-league bullpen, but Bashlor's performance prior to the league shutdown seemed to be earning him a ticket back to Triple-A Syracuse instead. He'll likely provide the Mets with relief depth during the season.