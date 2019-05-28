Mets' Tyler Bashlor: Takes loss against Dodgers
Bashlor (0-2) gave up three runs on three hits in a third of an inning to blow the save and take the loss Monday as the Mets fell to the Dodgers.
After J.D. Davis gave the Mets a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning, Bashlor replaced Jacob deGrom to begin the sixth and promptly made a mess of things, giving up a solo homer to Chris Taylor and then two singles before he got the hook and watched Daniel Zamora pour more gas on the fire. Bashlor's 12:5 K:BB through 11 innings this season isn't bad, but his 4.91 ERA and three blown saves in 11 appearances will likely keep him far away from high-leverage work.
